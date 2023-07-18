Messi unveiled by Inter Miami to sold-out stadium

Lionel Messi recently touched down in Miami, and has now officially received the warm welcome of 20,000 people and an intense summer storm.

The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner received his Number 10 shirt at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale last Sunday. Messi, 36, addressed fans in Spanish.

“I’m very excited, very happy to be here in Miami, and with all of you. I’m very eager to start to train and compete. I’m here with the same desire I’ve always had, to win and help this club to keep growing. I have no doubt we’re going to enjoy this experience and the beautiful things to come,” Messi told enthusiastic fans.

Following the momentum of his World Cup win with Argentina, his home country, Messi left Paris Saint-Germain after the 2022-23 season and dabbled with many offers, including Saudi Arabia’s of $1.5 billion over the course of three years.

Ultimately deciding on the Major League Soccer Club’s Inter Miami team, the Argentine is set to play with Inter until the end of the 2025 season. He signed a two year contract thought 2025 - that could pay Messi up to $50 million per year.

Standing alongside Messi during the unveiling was fellow soccer titan David Beckhman, who co-owns Inter Miami. Beckham excitedly called the signing a “dream come true.”

Currently ranked last on MLS’s Eastern Conference, the Inter Miami team is expected to make a comeback with the addition of Messi as well as his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who was captain of the team during a victorious era for them, in which they won La Liga nine times and the Champions League thrice.

Busquets also joins Messi as a World Cup winner, having competed with Spain in 2010. The 35 year-old midfielder has already expressed his excitement at joining the team.

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami,” Busquets said after his signing. “I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for.”

The pair will also reunite with new Inter Miami coach Tata Martino, who previously managed Barça when Messi and Busquets were playing with the team.

"This is a dream come true for anybody to have the best player in the world at their home team," one supporter told BBC. "I'm dreaming right now."

Messi will be playing his first official game with Inter Miami on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, where he will compete against Liga Mexico’s (MX) Cruz Azul.