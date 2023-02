After months of work by Miami Transit on Metrorail improvements, the system is back to normal operating schedule, with trains running in 5 min headways during morning and afternoon peak hours.

Metrorail operates 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Commuters will be able to ride Metrorail arriving every five minutes Monday to Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more, click here.