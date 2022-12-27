To promote Miami and the International Airport as both a destination and a gateway to the world, World Travel Expo said that Miami International Airport will host the first event in Miami.

The expo will take place June 13 to 15, 2023.

At a recent event, Ralph Cutié, MIA director and CEO, and Javier Palencia, WTE president and CEO, provided a preview of what to expect at the Expo, which is to promote tourism to MIA's network of 166 destinations across the world.

“We look forward to hosting our first-ever World Travel Expo next year and we deeply appreciate our global sponsors for their support,” said Cutié. “With MIA on pace for a record year in passenger traffic as the busiest U.S. airport for international passengers, our rebound from the pandemic has been a huge success story. We look forward to sharing those best practices with our industry colleagues around the world.”

The Expo – sponsored by IATA, American Airlines and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau – will give the attending tourism reps the opportunity to meet with airlines, tourism bureaus, tour operators, cruise lines, hotels, and other industry organizations, to discuss potential air service route development and promote their destinations. More than 2,000 travel professionals are expected to attend.

“In addition to raising awareness about the extensive route network that MIA has to offer, the World Travel Expo will also promote increased travel between Miami-Dade County and our sister cities around the world,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We hope to spur additional (tourism) growth with this event.”

The WTE announcement comes on the heels of the record-breaking 15.3 percent rise in Florida tourism in 2022 over 2021. More than 104 million people have visited the state this year, and Miami is one of the state’s most popular destinations.

To ensure visitors continue to experience Florida and are not discouraged by the impact of Hurricane Ian, Visit Florida launched a $2.7 million campaign to convey to travelers that the “Sun is Shining in Florida.”

“This increase in tourism will support our entire economy, especially small businesses that have been built from the ground up by hardworking Floridians,” Governor Ron DerSantis is quoted as saying in a press release.