Miami-area gas prices drop again but remain at highest per gallon price since 2013

While drivers on the island and Miami got a reprieve at the pump this holiday weekend, the $3.39 average per gallon of regular is the highest on this date since 2013 when it was $3.94 per gallon.

Prices for the week ending Sunday, February 19, dropped $0.052 per gallon in Miami, continuing a trend of weekly declines ahead of the summer driving period, according to GasBuddy, a website that surveys and tracks gas prices across the US.

"Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price survey, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.85 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon.

The price of regular on the island was $4.49 per gallon entering the weekend.

While the per gallon of gasoline price adjustment in Miami is welcomed, Miami drivers are paying more for gas that at any time since 2013.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

- February 20, 2022: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

- February 20, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

- February 20, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

- February 20, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

- February 20, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

- February 20, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

- February 20, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

- February 20, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

- February 20, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

- February 20, 2013: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

