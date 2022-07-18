Miami-area gas prices fall more than 17 cents in a week

As we start a new week, we find that the average price of a gallon of gas in Miami is now $4.35, which is 17.4 cents cheaper than this time last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,690 stations in Miami-Dade, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $3.89 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.60/g. Price on the island is now at $4.99 per gallon of regular gasoline.

Gas prices in Miami are 51.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but still $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

