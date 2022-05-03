During the last week in April, 15 Miami Dade County Public School students took to the Adrienne Arsht Center’s stage for the grand finals of Piano Slam 2022. After thousands of submissions, 15 semifinalists were selected from nine middle schools and seven high schools from Miami Dade County Public Schools, with the youngest winner being in just the 6th grade.

Students were tasked with creating original poetry that was then paired with local artists, including classical piano duo The Alonso Brothers, dance-pop act Afrobeta, and star choreographer Gentry George and his Zest Collective dance company.

In the end, the award went to four students from two Miami middle schools and one high school, earning each student $1,000 in cash. All the participating semifinalists walked away with an amazing experience and $100 gift cards.

The four students selected as the 2022 Piano Slam winners were:

Middle School English: Rodrigo Marquez from South Miami Middle School

Middle School Science: Esteban Mosquera from Everglades K-8 Center

High School English: Amena Hobbs from Miami Norland Senior High School

High School Science: Nailah Robinson from Miami Norland Senior High School

Here are the students’ winning poems:

Rodrigo Marquez, 6th grade, South Miami Middle School

ELA

Stories are Music

My Music, My Home, My Humanness

Everyone has a story deep inside their soul. A story to tell, a story to show.

I sit next to a piano and close my eyes.

And suddenly music and stories intertwine. Inspiration comes like a cool summer breeze. And a soothing melody enchants my ears.

An acoustic guitar is like a classic main character.

A flute is a songbird, and a trumpet is a sidekick. A harp is a goddess, and an organ is enemy.

And percussions are the footsteps of destiny.

Finally, the piano is a rainbow of magic. When harmony is created, stories are too.

You just have to see it and believe that it’s true.

Esteban Mosquera, 7th grade, Everglades K-8 Center

STEM

Under the

Northern Tree

Under the Northern Tree Inside its shadow

On top of growing roots

Of something so new

Brown or Black or Gray or White wood

Showing a unique shine, which may be misunderstood Smooth or Rough or Weird texture like a stone Reading its reputation, mood, and tone

It will be watching it grow, watching it thrive Helping the bigger idea survive

Increasing number of leaves for every lesson

As branches of potential appear for every question

Under the Northern Tree Inside its shadow

On top of the matured roots Of something so tall

After months turn to years and years to decades As many leaves start to fall or get decayed

The tree is starting to fall apart and break

Was it something she did, did she make a mistake

No, she did not, it is just part of living

The tree was kind and generous and likes giving The tree is also better known as the brain

That with every experience leaves a life lasting stain And the tree gets chopped down…

Amena Hobbs, 10th grade, Miami Norland SHS

ELA

Black and White aren't the only Keys I Play

What makes a reality?

Some may say it's the harsh truths we face

Others say it’s the world's pressure and perception of who we are meant to be

Maybe that is how the worlds tuned to appear

Keys that sing a melody between black and white

It does not matter to me though In my reality I am white

A harmony that sings pure and true Pretty in a privileged world

Others find an affinity for the aria I offer Quiet but still prone to querulousness

Content in the chorus of chords laid out for me

Is that I should live out truth though?

My lips are as plump as the words I speak

Belting out trials and tribulations that brand themself on my heart

Words holding power and weight to them-

Sharp as sharps that change the tune The tune of how i see myself

If the key were ever to be recklessly played

If this tune were to be displayed to others of an ivory key It could recklessly alter the dynamic of my life's course just for being spoken in an informal forte

This Cantata of melancholy is only my responsibility to speak

But that is not something I should worry about! In my reality I am white White as the ivory that shimmers on jewelry made for my pale complexion I am not meant to prove my worth like others

In my reality, I am simply praised because of the melanin I lack This white is pretty

This white is pure

Voice as soft as a harps strum Hair as long as any award speech Awards for me because I am white

My hands look back at me, bronze and brazen Brazenness that leaves me shocked

A shock that shivers my materiality, testing what I've only known til now Mentality splitting in a bitonality that leaves me perplexed

What should I be?

What I want to be?

The white that continues to fade along with my dignity and determination

Dueting to a Crescendo that never lets me rests White as pure as the delusions I 've conjured but also

Have been enabled by the ones I use only to solidify my comfort

Although this ensemble is no longer a comfort but a reminder of who I truly am This white is filthy

Not the blinding ivory promised to me Where is my white huh?

Where is my white?

Where is my white? Where is my white?! Where. Is. My . White?!

All I see in my company is white All I see in my reality is white

White like the words that escaped my lips

Always dreaming like Alabastered ornament models ever since I realized

That’s what I was meant to be.

I’ve always been able to pass by life passing as the ivory i've adored

But never truly being enough

Ever since I could comprehend I am not what the world wants I came to the realization I never will be

Is that what I truly want for myself7 Or what I believe I should be?

A glissando between two worlds

One never excepting me as enough

Another that chants those same insecurities back towards me

Pushes the perspective of what I should be proud to be and how I am forced to be Black

White

There is always a gray area

With my now shattered reality Destroyed mentality

Here is my Elegy

My words play back, but with a distinct polarity

Black is my only company The Black left for me

Deeper than the skepticism established in me

before I could even agree

That this was meant for me

But something holds me strong

Passed from generation to generation with the melanin in me only getting louder It doesn’t stagger

Speaking of the heritage and pain

The black I’m reminded of

With each word, my plump lips spill out like honey Every touch against my woolen hair screams Screams the identity I was too scared to roar

With emotions out in the open to raw to ignore Closing a coda of doubt and delusions

No longer fiddling with the fact that is now secured

I deplore the notion of my former reality My reality is no longer shattered

I am Black in harmony

That. Is my reality

Nailah Robinson, 11th Grade, Miami Norland SHS

STEM

How much longer will it hold?

A single droplet away from spilling over Or two, or three

Maybe it's already at its limit

Waiting for the right moment to overflow Will its last moments be graceful?

Similar to the tranquility of the morning dew

Slowly trailing down a leaf breaking the surface tension Or will it give way due to pressure

Like a dam bursting at the seams

“We’re nothing without it” “Everything depends on it”

The gilded truth with a hidden underlying risk

“I know what it needs”

‘Water helps it grow and mature’

And so, the iris blooms

Photosynthesizing while being force fed

Its delicate violet petals gently swaying in the breeze “I nurtured it to be the best version of itself “

But underground , the plant slowly dies The roots rotting with excess water

Drowning because of the unrelenting downpour

Their words pelt against the barrier like hail Beckoning me over yet unable to reach me

I want to join

But with each daunting step, my movements halt Ice crawls up my feet refusing my freedom

It consumes my body robbing me of my breath So, I watch, frozen yet conscious

Watching a world beyond the icy wall Fluid movement and carefree smiles Everything that I am not yet thrive to have

It is a never-ending cycle

The water never decreases or increases

It is simply stored

In some place until circumstances push it into a new form When stressed, it overflows

Sometimes, it freezes with fear

Other times, it gushes out in torrents in anger

But that does not mean the only choice is to drown Liquid can still be calm

It can be gentle like a brook

Most importantly, it can be joyful Like the waves crashing on the beach

And the water from sprinklers children play with on summer days Always changing form but never the quality