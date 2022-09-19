Miami average gas prices now under $3.50 per gallon

Miami residents continue to get much welcomed relief at the gas pump with prices falling $0.06 per gallon last week, with the average price now costing residents almost $0.20 less than last month.

As of Monday morning, the average price of a gallon of gas in Miami is $3.43, this according to a survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Miami was $3.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon which was the price on Key Biscayne last week.

Gasoline on Key Biscayne now is more than $1.00 per gallon cheaper than in March of this year, when the price per gallon set a then record of $5.30.

For more from GasBuddy, click here.