Location, location, location. In 2009, a partnership bought the 79-room boutique The Beach Plaza Hotel for $12.3 million. This month, the hotel sold for $26.3 million.

The historic Beach Plaza Hotel is located one block from the beach in the heart of South Beach. Apparently, that was the attraction for the Ney York-based Blue Suede Hospitality Group to purchase the property for $26.3 million, more than doubling the price the sellers, Fahr Juneja, Abdul Buridi, Naveed Chowan and Arif Butt paid in 2009, according to a report by the Commercial Observer.

Blue Suede Hospitality Group (“BSHG”), is in the business of “modernizing the boutique hotel experience by blending apartment-style accommodations with the quality control and best practices of the hotel industry, all at unbeatable, walkable locations in downtown markets,” according to their LinkedIn profile.

The Beach Plaza Hotel at 1401 Collins Avenue in South Beach has recently been renovated and rates in March start at $121.11 per night and the Presidential room lists for $433 per night.

For the complete Commercial Observer report, click here.