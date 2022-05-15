The Gardens at Lincoln Lane, an approximately 155,000-square-foot, $116.3 million, mixed-use sustainable development could become a reality as the City of Miami Beach commission City Commission is set to vote on the project.

The Gardens at Lincoln Lane will offer close to 130,000 square feet of premier office space and 25,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

According to the website Commercial Search, Lincoln Road Property Owner LP won the 2021 City’s RFP to redevelop city-owned parking lots with office space.

Lincoln Road Property Owner— is a joint venture by an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments and The Comras Company.

The Gardens at Lincoln Lane was designed by Brooklyn, NY based Brandon Haw Architecture and will offer high-tech options with energy and water conservation systems, a green roof and open-air terraces, public seating areas and a pocket park.

The Gardens at Lincoln Lane will be developed on two lots: 1080 Lincoln Lane North (behind the Apple Store) and the lot at 1680 Lenox Ave.

Miami Beach voters will have to approve the project in a November referendum. Commissioners will also need to vote again on the final terms.

