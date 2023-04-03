Miami Board of County Commissioner meeting: no smoking on beach and arena name

Just some of the agenda items on a fully packed Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners meeting include:

- An ordinance amending Chapter 26, Article I, prohibiting smoking within any County-owned public beach or public park with an exception for unfiltered cigars, and amending the section relating to enforcement and penalties.

- A resolution directing the County mayor or designee to create a high-impact film fund program to attract major television series and motion picture productions to enhance the economy.

- A resolution to appoint Theodora Long, who operates the Key Biscayne Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Nature Center, to the policy committee of the Miami River Commission.

- A report from the mayor on the evaluation of potential impacts of sea level rise on existing underground and lower-level garages.

- A resolution to approve, after a public hearing, a marketing partnership naming rights agreement, for 17 years and $117.370 million, of the County-owned arena at 601 Biscayne Boulevard to the Kaseya Center. The FTX Arena was formerly known as the American Airlines Arena, and it is the home to the Miami Heat and major concerts.