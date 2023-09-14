Another Miami elected official is in trouble with the law.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents Thursday arrested City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla, 58, and attorney William W. Riley Jr., 48, of Miami on one count of money laundering, three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, one count of bribery, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Diaz de la Portilla also is charged with four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits, and two counts of failure to report a gift. Riley Jr. also is charged with failure to disclose lobbyist expenses.

In a statement received by ABC News, Diaz de la Portilla said that the charges were politically motivated.

“When the smoke clears, I am confident that these spurious charges will evaporate into thin air," he said.

During the investigation, agents found evidence indicating Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. accepted more than $15,000 in payments for Diaz de la Portilla’s brother’s Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign but did not report them, as required by Florida Statutes, Chapter 106.

Additionally, Riley Jr. controlled a bank account in the name of a Delaware-based corporation to launder approximately $245,000 in concealed political contributions made by a management services company in exchange for permission to build a sports complex in the city of Miami.

According to the FDLE, further investigation determined Diaz de la Portilla also operated and controlled two political committees used not only to support his brother’s campaign, but also for personal expenditures. Records showed that one of the committees reported total donations of approximately $2.3 million and the other reported total donations of more than $800,000.

Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. were arrested in Miami on Thursday afternoon.

They were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Detention Center and are expected to appear in front of a judge in first appearance bond court in Miami on Friday.

Diaz de la Portilla is being held on a $72,000 bond, while Riley Jr. is being held on a $46,000 bond.

Born and raised in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Diaz de la Portilla was first elected to the State of Florida House of Representatives in 1994 and served six years until being elected to the State of Florida Senate in 2000, where he was a member until 2010.

He was instrumental in the passage of several key pieces of legislation, especially in the areas of education reform, utility regulations, and securing transportation funding to include the City of Miami Port Tunnel project.

In April 2020, Díaz de la Portilla was elected to the Miami City Commission, representing Flagami, Allapattah and parts of Little Havana in District 1.

“It is always sad and regrettable when an elected official is criminally charged with abusing the public’s trust, but the community should find some solace in the fact that today’s arrest will shine a bright light on the alleged criminal conduct,” said Jose Arrojo, Executive Director for the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.

“The investigation leading to today’s arrest of City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and local attorney William W. Riley, Jr. began as an inquiry into possible violations of local ethics ordinances. Once it became evident that a violation of criminal law was indicated, the matter was brought to prosecutors and law enforcement.

"We commend our investigators and staff, as well as the Broward State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, for their work on this case and thank them for allowing the Ethics Commission to partner with them.”

Assistant State Attorneys Catherine Maus and Janine Rice, of the Broward State Attorney’s Office, will prosecute this case.

Last year, in August, Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested over accusations he accepted $15,000 in exchange for creating legislation to benefit local property owners.

Martinez told investigators the payments were for a loan and money owed to him. He later told investigators the payments were from a private business deal.

Martinez was also accused of using his official position to help secure a bank loan for the company where he worked, Centurion Security, according to the warrant that was served.

At that time, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who announced the charges, said: "Those government officials who use their position and staff for private purposes always undermine the confidence of voters and taxpayers. This can make people, at best, apathetic or, at worst, cynical about the government that serves them."

Martinez's attorneys called the allegations "false" and also questioned whether the investigation was politically motivated.

A month after the arrest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the Commissioner, barring the longtime county official from performing any officials acts or receiving any government pay.

Martinez served on the County Commission off and on since 2000 and had been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.

Yet another member on the Miami Commission dais, Joe Carollo, was found liable in June of this year by a jury in a federal civil lawsuit brought by two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

The jury found Carollo violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights and awarded them more than $63 million.

Bill Fuller, the owner of the Ball and Chain restaurant and club in Little Havana, and fellow businessman Martin Pinilla filed the suit against the Commissioner. They claimed Carollo weaponized the city’s police and code enforcement departments to shut down several of their businesses in Little Havana because they supported his political opponent.

In 2017, Carollo defeated Alfie Leon in a runoff election to take the District 3 seat, formerly held by his brother, Frank, who was term limited.

According to Joe Carollo's attorneys after the jury verdict, their statement read, in part: "... the Commissioner will continue to serve all citizens of District 3 and the City of Miami fairly and equally in protecting health, safety, and quality of life."