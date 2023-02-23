Miami-Dade among communities to receive multi-million dollar grants to fix flooding, sea level rise projects

In an effort to help Florida's coastal and inland communities minimize the impacts of flooding and storm surge, state officials awarded more than $275 million in grants for wastewater projects.

The funds were awarded through the Resilient Florida program, distributed by the Florida Department of Environmental (DEP), to support 75 ongoing projects, including septic-to-sewer conversion and projects that address the threat of sea level rise.

Miami-Dade County – along with its Resilient 305 partners, the cities of Miami and Miami Beach – was among the 29 cities and counties statewide to receive funds, getting over $39 million to expedite their wastewater improvement projects.

Last year, the state DEP submitted a Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature. It proposed funding for resilience and adaptation projects that it received from across the state.

DeSantis' budget proposal includes $406 million for resilience to build upon the progress made over the past two years. This recommendation includes $350 million for the implementation of resilience projects and $56 million for resilience planning and coral reef protection.

“Under my administration, the state of Florida has invested an unprecedented level of funding, totaling more than $1.1 billion, to create or fortify infrastructure in Florida’s communities,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The projects announced today will ensure inland and coastal communities are prepared for the impacts of storm surge, hurricanes, and flooding, continuing our aggressive efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources and infrastructure.”

The Florida Resilient grant will help Miami-Dade County with five projects:

1. Protecting the Virginia Key Wastewater Treatment Plant from sea level rise and storm surge.

2. Septic-to-sewer tank conversion projects, including in Key Biscayne,.

3. Raising the banks of secondary canals that feed into the C-8 Canal/Biscayne Canal;

4. Restoration of Environmentally Endangered Lands at Matheson Hammock;

5. Stormwater improvements for the Regional West Waste Transfer Station.

The funding for Miami-Dade will be added to the $20 million it received last month from the federal government to convert 120,000 septic tank properties to sewer to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay.

About 28 homes in Key Biscayne are targeted for the septic conversion project, which can benefit homeowners by being connected to a municipal sewer system.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a strong supporter for the Resilient Florida program, said the state is ensuring the coastal and inland communities are shielded from storm surge and massive flooding.

DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton concurs: “Hurricanes Ian and Nicole illustrate just how crucial this investment is and will continue to be."