Miami Dade College celebrates turning 60 with MDC Day

It was September 6, 1960, and in the middle of thousands of Cuban refugees migrating to Miami, Miami Dade College opened its doors with 1,428 students.

Back then, the inclusion of seven Black students made MDC the first integrated junior college in the state.

After paying a $5 application fee, students received free tuition if they were a Miami-Dade County resident.

Fast forward 60 years and today, MDC is one of the largest public institutions of higher education in the United States and offers degrees and certificates in 76 different fields. MDC has graduated nearly as many students as there are residents in Miami-Dade County.

To celebrate MDC’s rich history of serving Miami-Dade, the school is hosting its fifth annual I AM MDC Day with virtual, community-wide events to unify students and alumni, while raising support for student scholarships.

I AM MDC Day is organized by the Miami Dade College Foundation.

The annual fundraising event raises money for scholarships and programs and is an opportunity to show school pride. For more information, or to make a gift, click here.