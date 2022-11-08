Walking on the warm sand at Crandon Beach Park, one of his favorite South Florida beaches along with the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, not many would recognize "Kiko" Benoit as a highly successful volleyball coach.

At 5-foot-7, the Miami resident probably isn't the prototypical coach, never having played in college or as a professional.

But, he's been a giant in the college coaching game, registering an impressive collection of Bunyan-esque statistics for the nationally seventh-ranked Miami Dade Sharks, who are again headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament on Nov. 17-19 in West Plains, Mo.

Earlier this season, Benoit recorded his 500th career match victory (overall now 508-97, .840) and has led the Sharks to two of the college's 10 national titles just in the past six years.

Miami Dade (21-8), the college that boasts notable alumni Sylvester Stallone and Mike Piazza, also has won 48 of the 54 NJCAA state tournaments, 13 of those wins coming under Benoit.

"We are blessed every single year to have these great athletes who want to come to play here," he said, moments after the Sharks hammered Spartanburg (S.C.) Methodist 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12 in Melbourne to win the Southeast Region B title.

Just two of his 16 players are from Miami: Christina Gonzalez and Leah Trimino. The remainder represent a United Nations panel, if you will, coming from such countries as Bulgaria, Brazil, Turkey, Colombia, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain, and three from the Dominican Republic, Benoit's native country.

Sunday afternoon on the Eastern Florida State College campus, the Sharks were just too powerful against Spartanburg Methodist.

Anllelivis Fernandez, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Soria, Spain, whose mother, Ana, played 20 years for the Cuban National volleyball team, punctuated a 13-1 start in the second set with a massive spike that thundered off the gym floor.

Teammate Ana Tevdoradze, a 6-3 freshman from Tbilisi, in the country of Georgia, blasted three huge, successive kills from the left side at one point, and the rout was on.

And, while it was great to clinch a berth at nationals, the celebration was somewhat muted. A day earlier, the Sharks had their string of six consecutive Division I state titles snapped, losing to the nation's top-ranked team, Florida SouthWestern State 23-1, (formerly Edison State College in Fort Myers) in three sets.

"Someone has to win, and someone has to lose," shrugged Benoit, who has been the Sharks' head coach for 18 seasons, following 10 years as an assistant coach.

"We'll get some rest and go back out Tuesday and try to fix the mistakes we made the best way we can. ... We just have to move on from that."

Three Sharks earned All-Tournament Team honors, including FCSAA Player of the Year Romina Corneio, along with Tevdoradze and Alexandra Koleva.