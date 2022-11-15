Favoring a business development interest over preserving critical natural resources, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's veto by an 8-3 margin Tuesday morning and will extend the Urban Development Boundary for the first time since 2013.

Mayor Cava, during a brief speech in front of a large crowd in the chambers, said the proposed development project would "benefit a few at the expense of many" and "jeopardizes our efforts to restore the Everglades and Biscayne Bay."

The nearly 400-acre project in South Miami-Dade is located south of Florida's Turnpike near Homestead in an area categorized as a "coastal high hazard zone."

At the previous County Commission meeting Nov. 1, commissioners voted 8-4 in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary. Commissioner Raquel Regalado was the difference, flipping her vote to finally give the developer of the South Dade Technology & Logistics District the votes needed, but only after the developer agreed to donate about two acres of environmentally sensitive land for every acre approved for the project.

"No amount of EEL (Environmentally Endangered Lands) land donated can compensate for this," Mayor Cava said Tuesday in her last attempt to sway commissioners.

Developers told commissioners during their pitch that the project would result in the donation of more than 600 acres of wetlands to a county preservation program and would be a way to bring in some 7,000 jobs.

Mayor Cava said supporting this extension with "no benefits, one that provides extraordinary profit for a few powerful interests" and with no guarantee of jobs would be a vote against "the future of the Bay, clean water, farmland and the people."

"This threatens all the work we already have done to build a ... resilient Miami-Dade," she said, noting there has been "overwhelming" opposition from federal and state lawmakers, Sen. Marco Rubio, the Army Corps, the Miccosukee Tribe and other agricultural leaders.

"This opens the floodgates for sprawl and unsustainable development that threatens our economy and our health," Mayor Cava told the Board. "... Don't let this be your legacy."

But, commissioners opposed the veto, getting the motion to override from Commissioner Rebeca Sosa and a second from Commissioner Kionne L. McGee.

Commissioners Sally Heyman, Daniella Cohen Higgins and Eileen Higgins sided with the mayor. Rene Garcia, who voted against the project back on Nov. 1, was not present for the override vote.

The County Charter requires a two-thirds vote of commissioners present to override a mayor's veto. Seven votes were needed in this case.

It was the first veto override by the County Commission against Mayor Cava, since she took office in 2020.

Construction floodgates open

The expansion of the boundary opens the floodgates to allow the construction of a new industrial warehouse park in a flood- and sea rise-prone area near Biscayne Bay in an area the federal government might need for a major Everglades restoration project.

Eve Samples, executive director with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Friends of the Everglades, sent out a statement this week to "environmental-minded friends," calling the South Dade industrial complex "a short-sighted proposal to allow dense urban development on 300+ acres of low-lying farmland near Biscayne Bay in Homestead. Friends of the Everglades fought this project for more than a year, and while we were successful in reducing its size from 800 acres, even the smaller footprint remains a major concern.

"This project sits in the footprint of lands being evaluated for the Biscayne Bay component of federal Everglades restoration. It's a bad idea for so many reasons."

She urged anyone living in or outside of the county to sign a petition.

Monday night, nearly 4,000 had signed a petition sponsored by the Hold the Line Coalition, co-founded by Friends of the Everglades, whose mission is to spread awareness of the importance of that area to the South Florida ecosystem.

The Urban Development Boundary was put in place decades ago to protect sensitive land in the county's rural and agricultural areas, particularly in the Everglades.

In an earlier social media statement, Mayor Cava said she was "deeply disappointed" in the previous 8-4 vote, tweeting: "The future of our community depends on smart, sustainable development that strengthens our economy and protects our precious natural resources. Moving the Urban Development Boundary will have a detrimental impact on residents countywide for generations to come."

In addition, she called it the "opposite" of smart planning.

Legal challenges are likely on the horizon from environmental groups.