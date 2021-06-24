Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces was recognized by the National Association of Counties (NACo), with two Achievement Awards. The awards honor innovative, effective county programs that strengthen services for residents.

The two programs honored were the Conservation Action Center at Zoo Miami, and the Tree Island Park and Preserve.

The awards reflect Miami-Dade County Parks’ continued commitment to conservation, education, and to developing innovative solutions for park design excellence and recreational amenities. It is a great honor.

For more information click here.