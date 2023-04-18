Miami-Dade County remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert

There is still a mosquito-borne illness alert impacting Miami-Dade County. In 2023, there have already been two local cases of dengue infection, an illness transmissible by mosquitoes.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) has recently re-emphasized to the residents of the county the importance of protecting themselves from mosquitoes, especially in light of the new mosquito species recently reported in Miami.

Officials have specifically communicated a message that can significantly decrease the chances of contracting the mosquito-borne illness, nicknaming it the “Drain and Cover” method.

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

– Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

– Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

– Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

– Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

– Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

– Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

– Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing

– Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent

– Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

– Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.

– Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Some of the additional tips the Department offers on general use of repellent is to check labels carefully for active ingredients, and make sure to use insect repellent that contains DEET (20-50%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535 – all found at local pharmacies.

For guidelines when dealing with children, make sure to keep in mind that reading labels and directions is crucial. Some mosquito repellents cannot be used on children at all.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), repellents that contain oil from lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol are not suitable for use on children who are under three years old. DEET, a common ingredient in many repellents, including OFF!, should not be used on children under the age of two months.

The Department also recommends that adults apply repellent to their hands, then transferring it onto the child’s skin and clothing. Repellent application is generally not recommended under clothing, but rather on exposed skin or on top of clothing.

To find a repellent that’s right for you and your child, use the Environmental Protection Agency’s search engine to find tested products that best fit your needs.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases in Florida, visit the DOH’s website by clicking here or call DOH-Miami-Dade at 305- 470-5660.