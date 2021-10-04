This past week, Miami-Dade County gallon of gasoline averaged $3.08 per gallon after rising 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to the service GasBuddy, the average price is calculated from a daily survey of 1,690 stations in the Miami area. Results show that Miami prices are $0.051 per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $0.90 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Miami is priced at $2.74/g this Monday.

The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

October 4, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 4, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 4, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 4, 2017: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

October 4, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 4, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 4, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 4, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 4, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 4, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

"With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we're not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

