In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Surfside condo tragedy, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava last week shifted leadership roles in the county's Fire Rescue Department to upgrade emergency services and assist with a streamlined new building inspection program.

It's the second personnel shakeup by the mayor this month, following leadership changes within the county's police department on July 6.

For Fire Rescue, Cava named Raied Jadallah new deputy fire chief. In this role he also serves as the department’s director.

Fire chief Alan Cominsky takes on a new role as the county's first chief fire marshal.

The new positions took effect on August 1.

Due to the tragedy in Surfside, Miami-Dade is aggressively pushing improved building safety standards, including moving from a 40- to 30-year recertification requirements – 25 years for properties within 3 miles of the coast.

Cominsky will help lead building safety efforts throughout the county, collaborating across county departments and with state and city stakeholders and working to streamline building inspection processes.

As the new deputy fire chief of Emergency Operations, Jadallah, who's been a firefighter for 26 years - 22 years with Miami-Dade County – will oversee 2,100 Fire Rescue employees who provide services such as fire suppression, medical rescue, and emergency services.

He will also manage the Office of Emergency Management.

Since 2020, Jadallah has been tasked as the fire department's incident commander for COVID-19, leading the county’s coordinated COVID response.

In 2021, he oversaw response to the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside.

Cominsky joined the county's fire department in 1995. He rose through the ranks and has held every civil service rank, including firefighter, fire lieutenant, fire captain, and battalion chief.

He has served as assistant fire chief for Technical and Support Services, Fire Marshal, division chief of Fire Prevention, division chief of South Operations, division chief of North Operations, and Hazardous Materials battalion chief.

"Our Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been on the frontlines of our response efforts,” said Cava. “I’m enormously grateful to Chief Cominsky for skillfully leading our first responders through these difficult times and for serving our community as fire chief, protecting the lives and wellbeing of our nearly 3 million residents.

“I’m also proud to welcome Chief Jadallah, a veteran leader within Fire Rescue who guided our response to the unprecedented disaster in Surfside – to his new role at the helm of the department.”

Jadallah said he's humbled by being entrusted to lead the fire department.

“I have dedicated my life to the fire service and this responsibility is one that I will guard with a commitment and dedication to the residents of this County," Jadallah said. "It is only with the support and confidence of the MDFR family, this community, and our elected leaders that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will continue to be one of the leading fire departments in the world.”

The leadership change in the fire department is similar to the shake-up Cava made in the police department and Corrections and Rehabilitation Department on June 6.

Alfredo Ramirez III resumed his role as director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, and took on a new expanded role as chief of safety and emergency response, which is responsible for oversight of both MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.