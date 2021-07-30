The heat not only impacts daily life on the island and Miami-Dade County, but can also aid the formation of storms and hurricanes, and the rise in sea level which puts coastal structures at serious risk. For this reason, Miami-Dade County is the known first known county to have an official whose specific task is to manage the the effects of the heat.

"Extreme heat is a silent killer. It is the leading cause of death linked to weather-related disasters," says Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade County’s "Chief of Heat."

According to figures from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2004 and 2018, there were 702 deaths annually from heat-related causes. Another 2020 study by researchers at the University of British Columbia found that thousands of deaths may be attributable to heat each year in the United States.

The report estimated that the heat contributed to the deaths of 5,600 people on average annually between 1997 and 2006 in 297 counties that comprise three-fifths of the US population.

It is because of these growing concerns that local governments are taking steps to address them and seek strategies to care for their population.

Miami-Dade County named Jane Gilbert in April as its first Head of Heat. Her position fits into the City Champions for Heat Action, an initiative that is part of the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance, an alliance of cities against extreme heat that will be joined by Athens (Greece) and Freetown (Sierra Leone).

"I am charged with working across all departments, sectors, and communities within Miami-Dade County to develop and implement a strategy to reduce the impacts of increasing extreme heat (...) seek solutions that reduce carbon and help increase the sea level, "he told BBC Mundo.

"The heat is rising not only in temperature but in humidity and both are related to climate change. And this happens as we become a more urban city and we put more pavement, more air conditioning and we have fewer treetops," he adds.

Among the concrete measures to deal with heatwaves in cities, which Gilbert defines as "urban heat islands", the clearest and most productive is planting trees.

"Trees generate the most benefits because they absorb rainwater, sequester carbon, and provide shade. It is a triple win," describes Gilbert.

Creating more sites that generate shade, for example in the children's play areas in squares or at bus stops, is another of the county’s priorities, as is focusing on the materials used for the construction of buildings, especially on the ceilings, as well as building spaces that encourage the population to walk, use bicycles, and public transport, since this type of behavior reduces the production of greenhouse gases, which are what increase global heat.

Global warming does not only translate into an increase in temperature. There are other consequences that directly affect our lives can even put it in danger.

If the temperature of the Earth rises, the air masses can contain more and more water vapor, which translates into extreme rains that in turn lead to devastating floods such as those in Germany and Belgium that in July left more than a hundred dead.

The rise in sea level is another consequence of global warming that can be devastating for cities that are on the edge of the ocean, such as Key Biscayne.