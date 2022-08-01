Miami-Dade’s Art in Public Places call to Artists: Grove Central

Are you interested in commissioning your artwork?

Well, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, through its Art in Public Places Program and Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, request qualifications from professional artists and/or teams to commission artworks for the new Grove Central development in Miami.

Situated at the northwest corner of SW 27th Avenue and US-1 and adjacent to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station, Grove Central incorporates a landscaped pedestrian plaza seamlessly connecting Coconut Grove Metrorail Station and Miami’s Underline urban park to the projects' retail spaces.

The request for qualification deadline is September 23, 2022, at 11:59PM and there is a budget of $1,122,000. This program is open to professional visual artists based in south Florida.

There is also a call for commissioned art for the new Civil and Probate Courthouse.

Art in Public Places, a program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is responsible for the commission and purchase of artworks by contemporary artists in all media. The program was launched in 1973 with the passage of an ordinance allocating 1.5% of capital costs of new local government buildings for the purchase or commission of artworks, educational programs, and collection maintenance.

Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident art.

