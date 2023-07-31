Miami-Dade’s growth results in a new area code – 645 – available for new phone customers

It wasn't that long ago that Pitbull's "Mr. 305" moniker was totally relevant to the Miami market.

Then, the 786 area code was created in 1998 and popularized throughout Miami-Dade County and the Keys.

Now, starting Aug. 4, new phone customers in the county and the Florida Keys will get a 645 area code, known as an "overlay" in the telecommunications industry.

Current customers will keep their numbers, and local calls will not require dialing in the 645 area code.

The iconic 305 area code had existed alone since its creation in 1947 until the 786 was added in July 1998.

Pitbull helped make the 305 a global status symbol for Miami, similar to New York City's 212 area code, comically depicted by the Elaine Benes character in the Season 9 episode of "Seinfeld," when she lost her highly coveted status symbol to a new 646 code when she changed phone numbers.

But, several brands also have been associated with the familiar 305, including 305 Clothing, 305's cigarettes made by Dosal, and the 305 Golden Ale beer made by MIA brewery in Doral.

Area code 305 covers cities such as Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Beach, Kendall, Homestead, and Key Biscayne. The 786 overlay serves the same areas.

The 305 area code is one of the original 86 area codes created by AT&T and the Bell System in 1947. Originally, it served the entire state of Florida.

The first split occurred in 1995, with a break-off to the 954 in Fort Lauderdale. In 1998, the 786 was created.

The Keys had held on to 305 for a long while, finally adding 786 in 2014.

The 645 area code was approved last year when it became clear that the growing population and the high demand for mobile devices and other technologies, such as beepers, meant numbers were running out.

In 2021, a study by Numberbarn revealed that 786 had become the 15th "most popular" area code across America. The 305 was ranked third (incidentally, the 302, covering the entire state of Delaware, was No. 1).

All that's left now is, who'll be the first to step up as "Mr. 645"?