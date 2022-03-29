Miami-Dade’s unemployment rate drops to 2.8 percent

Miami-Dade County’s unemployment rate for February 2022 dropped to 2.8 percent, compared to 6.6 percent during February of 2021.

According to data released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity, Miami-Dade County’s unemployment for January of 2022 was 3.2 percent.

When compared to February 2021, the county gained 54,884 jobs, and there are now 1,356 million residents employed out of a total labor force of just over 1.356 million.

The number of county residents unemployed in February – 37,660 – is down from same month last year, when over 85,000 people were unemployed.

Statewide, Florida reported an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in February, down by 2.3 percentage points compared to January 2021.

For the month of February, Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate (2.0 percent), followed by St. Johns County (2.3 percent), and Nassau County, Okaloosa County, Union County and Wakulla County (2.5 percent each).

For the complete report, click here.