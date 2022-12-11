Last month, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved to accelerate development of the Metrorail’s north corridor. Now the county’s transportation planning board is asking the federal government to contribute a larger share of the $1.9 billion price tag.

This week, in a unanimous vote, Miami-Dade’s transportation planning board passed a resolution raising the requested federal cost share of the project which would extend the elevated rail line to Hard Rock Stadium.

Prior to the vote, the cost sharing projections for the expansion included a 40-50% federal contribution with the expectation The State of Florida would split the remainder, but during their last meeting, the transportation planning board changed the funding proposal to the federal government paying 60% of the cost or the “maximum federal participation rate allowable.”

According to a report by the website Florida Politics, the funding request was changed after the agency had “become aware of another metropolitan area that is entering a 60% funding grant agreement for their transit project,” Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization Executive Director Aileen Bouclé said.

TPO Governing Board Chair Oliver Gilbert III, told Florida Politics that unnamed project in question is “similar” to the one in Miami-Dade.

Gilbert, said the project was a “bold attempt to deliver on a 30-year promise to the community,” Florida Politics reported.

