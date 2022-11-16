Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year.

Suarez made the announcement flanked by representatives of Camillus House at the facility, 1603 N.W. 7th Avenue.

The city's donation is part of Suarez's Functional Zero plan to make Miami the first major U.S. city to reach functional zero for chronic homelessness.

In September, the city donated $200,000 to Lotus House to expand workforce and education programs for homeless women and children.

For years, homeless people who were victims of spousal abuse sought refuge at Camillus House, and people without a place to stay found warm comfort at the facility.

"Today we have committed $2 million to Camillus House," Suarez said. "This money will go toward expanding bed capacity at Camillus House, workforce development programs, and educational programs that will provide our most vulnerable with the tools and resources to get a job and achieve a Miami for everyone."

Representatives of Camillus House went to social media to express their enthusiastic appreciation.

"Blown away by the City of Miami's investment in our proven models of programs and services to reduce chronic homelessness," they said. "We continue to advocate for those who hit roadblocks when trying to help themselves.

“Specifically, these funds will go towards expanding our workforce development initiative, which includes job-readiness training, the newly launched Camillus YO University, a life skills program, and career counseling/job placement among other areas those housed at Camillus House need support in."

Since 1960, Camillus House has served the hungry, the homeless, and the forgotten of Miami-Dade County. The organization recently organized a Homeless Awareness Day and recognized landlords and property owners for helping Camillus House.

Lotus House and Chapman Partnership are part of Suarez's Functional Zero plan, $3.1 million in funds invested into community partners in Miami that are helping to curb the homelessness problem.