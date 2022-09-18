Miami donates $200,000 to Lotus House to assist efforts to combat homelessness issues

Impressed by the work of Lotus House Women's Shelter, which assists homeless women and youth through workforce and educational programs, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a $200,000 donation to the nonprofit organization as part of his Functional Zero Plan to combat chronic homelessness.

Suarez said he has been happy with the organization’s educational training offered for people experiencing homelessness. Lotus House is located at 217 N.W. 15th Street.

At a recent press conference, Suarez said the donation will allow Lotus House to expand its impactful workforce and education programs.

“Through our Functional Zero plan, our invaluable partners at Lotus House will be able to … provide our city’s most vulnerable with new opportunities to join Miami’s workforce, achieve their dreams, and realize their potential,” the Mayor said

Functional Zero is a plan to make Miami the first major U.S. city to reach functional zero for chronic homelessness.

The $3.1 million plan directly funds community partners in Miami that are helping curb homelessness, including Lotus House, Camillus House and the Chapman Partnership.

Suarez said a community has reached Functional Zero when it has measurably ended homelessness for a given population, and when homelessness does occur, it's rare and brief.

By partnering with multiple community stakeholders, the Functional Zero plan aims to end chronic homelessness by providing job training opportunities, identifying housing solutions, and expanding mental health as well as substance abuse services within the city of Miami.

In 2018, the Miami Homeless Trust announced that Miami had reached functional zero for veterans experiencing homelessness. Now the city wants to extend the same impact to other homeless people.