Miami drivers will pay $1.35 per gallon less than 2022 during July 4th travel

It is expected that a record 2.8 million Miami and Florida drivers will be taking a road trip during the Independence Day holiday, and they will be paying 30 percent less at the pump than this time last year.

This past week, gas prices in the Miami area fell another $0.05 during from the previous week.

Last year, during the same Independence Day holiday, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Miami was $4.64, or $1.35 less per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices across the US, said "Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy.”

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami on Sunday was priced at $2.79 per gallon, and the most expensive was $4.74 per gallon. Gas prices on Key Biscayne were $4.49 per gallon at both island’s gas stations.

Below is a historical look at gasoline prices in Miami going back ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.64 /gallon July 3, 2021: $3.01 /gallon July 3, 2020: $2.11 /gallon July 3, 2019: $2.65 /gallon July 3, 2018: $2.78 /gallon July 3, 2017: $2.23 /gallon July 3, 2016: $2.36 /gallon July 3, 2015: $2.77 /gallon July 3, 2014: $3.65 /gallon July 3, 2013: $3.49 /gallon

De Haan said that while demand for gasoline will “likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer,” and believes that gas prices might fall under $3 per gallon during the second half of 2023.

For more, click here.