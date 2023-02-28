Miami Film Festival kicks off this week; Leguizamo and Cage among awardees

Hispanic actor, director, and producer John Leguizamo will be honored with the Impact Award by the Miami Film Festival at its 40th edition, which is set to take place in Miami starting this week.

The event will be held starting Friday, March 3 through March 12. In addition to Leguizamo, also receiving awards will be actors Nicolas Cage and Diego Luna, as well as composer Nicholas Britell.

Leguizamo, of Colombian and Puerto Rican origin, will travel to Miami to receive the award on March 11.

The 2023 edition of this festival organized by Miami Dade College (MDC) will present more than 140 productions of diverse genres from 30 countries, including feature films, shorts, and documentaries, and includes more than a dozen world premieres, three North American premieres, and seven in the United States.

American actor Nicolas Cage will also be in Miami to receive his Legend & Groundbreaker award, given to him by Variety magazine for his extensive career trajectory.

In addition, Mexico's Diego Luna and American composer Nicholas Britell, who scored the award-winning film "Moonlight," will attend the festival in person to receive their respective special awards: the Variety Virtuoso Award and the Art of Light Composer Award, presented by Alacran Group.

The Festival will open with "Somewhere in Queens," directed by comedian and actor Ray Romano, who will be present at the screening, and will close with "The Lost King," directed by Stephen Frears.

The American "Chevalier", by Stephen Williams; "Carmen", by French director Benjamin Millepied, and the documentary "Judy Blume Forever", by Americans Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, are some of the outstanding productions in the extensive program.

For more information on the festival and schedule of events, click here.