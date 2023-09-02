Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s (MDFR) Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) crews have been in Suwannee County, Florida, continuing to conduct damage assessments throughout the neighborhoods impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

FL-TF1 is working alongside other local and state agencies in order to expand their reach to check on the well-being of residents in the community.

Additionally, three Key Biscayne's Fire Rescue unit members are on-call with the highly-trained Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, whose members are specially trained for recovery operations in areas devastated by hurricanes and other natural or man-made disasters.