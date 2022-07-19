Miami gains major cred with ‘greatest place to live’ status from Time magazine

Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins were ready to embark on a perfect season, one in which names such as "Mercury," "Zonk" and Garo made South Florida "cool."

Since then, the Orange Bowl has given way to Marlins Park; the hot pastrami at Wolfie's has been replaced by the Pastelito Relleno at Versailles; and jai alai's popularity has nearly been given the boot by soccer.

Even "The 305" is being nudged out by "The 786."

Yet, today, even with the "Miami Vice '' '80's vibe found now only in reruns, Miami's vibe is, well, still vibrant.

"The Magic City" is among 50 global destinations named last week on Time magazine's “World’s Greatest Places of 2022” list.

It is one of only five US cities to make the list of "extraordinary destinations to explore," along with Park City, Utah; Detroit; San Francisco; and Portland, Oregon.

Oddly, in November of 1981, Time had placed South Florida on its cover with a story entitled, "Paradise Lost?

That analysis detailed Miami as "a hurricane of crime (ranked first among U.S. cities by the FBI), drugs (smuggling accounted for 70% of all marijuana and cocaine passing through South Florida), and refugees (some 125,000 'Marielitos' and another 25,000 from Haiti)" and the area was headed for an economical downfall, largely affecting tourism, if changes were not made, the report said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in a tweet this past week, said: "From 'Paradise Lost' in the early 80's to (the) world's greatest place. It's been a team effort leading the most entrepreneurial, hard working city on the planet that understands how to compete and takes care of everyone."

The royal palm trees have gotten taller, the sandy beaches softer, the Art Deco colors brighter, and the traffic ... well, you can't win them all.

"Miami is emerging as the U.S.'s capital of cool," the magazine reported. “The inaugural Miami Grand Prix in May drew a spectacular cross section of VIPs and celebrities to witness Formula One stateside, making the city feel, according to ESPN, like ‘the center of the sporting universe.’”

Time also referenced the Underline, the city’s new outdoor park on the Riverfront, which will open in phases over the next several years, and “the avalanche of hotel openings” in the area, including Moxy Miami South Beach, AC Hotel by Marriott, Element by Westin in Brickell, Gabriel South Beach, Uma House and Esmé.

"I'll agree with it as the 'Capital of Cool,' " said Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti, who enjoys having a large metropolis -- "the best of both worlds" -- just 10-15 minutes away. "Some people are calling it the 'Mini Big Apple' ... just a lot of taller and taller buildings going up."

She agreed that this year's F1 race around the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was "a big deal, because it brings in a lot of guests from all parts of the world. It's a big win for Miami and tourism."

Chiocchetti also pointed out that the World Cup 2026 coming to Miami is huge for the area.

Time magazine's list of "cool" locations include the Galapagos Islands, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and even the International Space Station, which makes the list by flying in low Earth orbit.

On an unrelated list compiled by London-based Time Out magazine, which polled 20,000 people, Miami ranks 38th among the 53 "Best Cities in the World."

That list is headed by Edinburgh, Scotland; Chicago; Medellin, Colombia; Glasgow, Scotland; and Amsterdam.

New York City is 20th, with San Francisco (25), Boston (29) and Los Angeles (42) as the only U.S. cities besides Miami.

Editors said the top picks not only are scored for its beauty and architecture, but "for practical stuff like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well."

When discussing Miami at No. 38, Time Out Miami's Virginia Gil wrote: "Miami is hot right now (and not just temperature-wise!). A recent influx of tourists and transplants has raised its profile, attracting inspectors from the Michelin Guide for the very first Florida guide, globally renowned entertainers (Bad Bunny is opening his first restaurant here) and world-class sports events, from the Formula 1 Grand Prix to the 2026 World Cup. It seems like everyone wants to be in Miami these days and we don’t blame them."

She added: "Vice City was described as fun by 72 percent of respondents and beautiful by 74 percent. When it comes to food and drink, 93 percent of Miamians had something positive to say about their city."

Perhaps it's time for a toast: Cool Mojitos for everyone!