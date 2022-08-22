Miami gas prices almost $0.65/gallon cheaper than last month; will the decline last?

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Miami continues to drop and become more affordable, now averaging $3.58 per gallon.

Versión es español relacionada

This after falling another $0.12.7 per gallon over the last week and $0.647 per gallon cheaper than a month ago, however, still stands $0.579 more per gallon than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.89/gallon Sunday, August 21, while the most expensive was $5.49/gallon, which coincidentally, was the recent price at both Key Biscayne gas stations.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, “the pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases."

For more, click here.