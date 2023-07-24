Miami gas prices continue to climb, now at summer’s high

Gas prices in Miami continued its upward trend this past week, with a gallon of regular gasoline now costing almost 10 cents per gallon more than this time in June.

For the week, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Miami was $3.45, rising another 4.9 cents since last week. This is 9.2 cents per gallon higher than June.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices across the US, said “with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer's end."

As of Sunday, the lowest gas in Miami was priced at $2.89 per gallon. Both gas stations on Key Biscayne had the price of regular at $4.59 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 on Sunday.

