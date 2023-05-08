Miami gas prices continue to fall

Drivers in Miami are feeling less pain while at the pump, with the average price of a regular price of gasoline now costing $0.663 per gallon lower than a year ago.

For the week ending Sunday, the average gasoline prices in Miami fell $0.051 per gallon since last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

The $3.59 per gallon is still $0.025 per gallon more than a month ago.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline is $3.50 per gallon, which is $0.075 per gallon less than last month and almost $1.00 ($0.807) per gallon cheaper than last year at this time.

For more, click here.