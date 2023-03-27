After two-weeks of seeing gas prices increase, Miami and island drivers saw some relief at the gas pump as the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline dropped $0.067 per gallon from the previous week.

At $3.38 per gallon, Miami prices are still $0.04 higher than this time in February, but the average price is $0.827 per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

According to the gas price tracking website GasBuddy, this past Sunday, the cheapest price for gasoline in Miami was $2.99 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.74 per gallon.

The price Friday at both Key Biscayne gas stations was $4.49 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting."

Nationally, the average price of gasoline is now $3.40 per gallon.

