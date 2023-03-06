Miami gas prices fall another $0.06 per gallon and is now $0.72 cheaper than last March

Not only are Miami commuters getting relief at the toll, with the recent announcement that $37 million was returned to Florida SunPass users, but in Miami, drivers are also experiencing lower gas prices which continue to drop, ahead of Spring Break.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Miami as of Sunday was $3.30 per gallon, after dropping $0.06 per gallon. Drivers can now pay $.022 per gallon less than they did to fill-up their tank last month and $0.72 per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices at both Key Biscayne gas stations was $4.29 per gallon as of last Friday.

According to GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices across the US, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $3.02 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon.

For more details, visit GasBuddy here.