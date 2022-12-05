Miami gas prices fall below last year’s levels and below national average

While many items, like food, continue to rise, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Miami is now $0.044 cheaper than it was this time last year.

During the last week, the average price of gas in Miami dropped $0.121 to $3.31 per gallon, cheaper than the national average of $3.36 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon.

While Miami’s gas prices are now below 2021, the national average price of gasoline is $0.1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

