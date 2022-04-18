Over the last week, the average gasoline prices in Miami-Dade County have fallen $0.07 per gallon. The average price now in Miami is averaging $4.09/g.

This according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

While prices in our area have dropped $.023.1 per gallon since last month, they are still $1.23/g higher than this time year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, ton Sunday he cheapest price in Miami $3.50/g while the most expensive was $4.99/g, which was the price at both gas stations on Key Biscayne over the weekend.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen $0.08 cents per gallon over the last week, now averaging $4.06/gallon.

GasBuddy historical gas prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

April 18, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 18, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 18, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 18, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 18, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 18, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 18, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

April 18, 2014: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 18, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 18, 2012: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

