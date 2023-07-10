Miami gas prices increase 12 cents in a week

Miami and Floridians residents are expected to travel in record numbers this summer, and gas prices might take a larger pinch than originally projected.

Gas prices in the Miami area increased 12.1 cents in just over a week, with the average price of a gallon of regular now costing $3.43 according to the website GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

Average gasoline prices in Miami have risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today. Price at the Key Biscayne Shell and Mobil stations stood at $4.49 for a gallon of regular.

Gas prices in Miami are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer."

