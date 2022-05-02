Miami gas prices rise by close to $0.10 this past week; $1.40/g higher than last year

Another week, another price increase in the Miami-Dade area, as the average price of a gallon of gas rose 8.8 cents per gallon, now at $4.22/gallon.

This is according to GasBuddy survey of 1,690 stations in the Miami-Dade area, with prices now 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but $1.40/g higher than a year ago.

According to the GasBuddy’s study, the cheapest station on Sunday in Miami was priced at $3.19/g yesterday, while the most expensive was $5.49/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Sunday.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

