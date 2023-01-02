Miami gas prices rise during holiday week

Noticed all that traffic on the island and Miami over this past holiday week? Visitors and locals alike paid more to be in that traffic in the week that ended on Sunday, January 1st.

Average gas prices in Miami rose $0.20.3 per gallon over the last week, now averaging $3.26 per gallon, this according to a survey of 1,690 stations in Miami conducted by GasBuddy.

Still, Miami drivers are paying $0.07.8 cents per gallon less than last month and $0.07 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, "For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up."

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.17 after rising $0.123 over the last week.

