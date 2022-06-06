Seems like another week brings another jump in gas price across Miami and most of the nation. The average price per gallon of regular gas in Miami is now $4.79.

Over the last week, the average gasoline prices in Miami rose 19.3 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

Prices in Miami are 54.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.93/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $4.39/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen $0.26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/g Monday, June 6, 2022.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

June 6, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 6, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

June 6, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

June 6, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 6, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 6, 2014: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 6, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 6, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

