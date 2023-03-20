Just as Miami-Dade County Public School students start enjoying their Spring Break this week, gas prices in Miami rose over $0.12 per gallon this past week.

An average gallon of regular gas in Miami - $3.45 - now costs $0.819 more than it did this time last year and almost $0.08 higher than last month, according to the website GasBuddy’s survey of almost 1,700 Miami gas stations.

According to the GasBuddy report, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.99 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.74 per gallon.

