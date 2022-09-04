Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off.

In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.

The sale of the 12-bedroom, 13.5 bathrooms property, located 3031 Brickell Avenue in Miami, occurred in early August and first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal.

“As the steward of this beautiful property, I am proud to leave its legacy to the next generations of caretakers,” Ms. Arsht was quoted in the WSJ story, who also reported that she was planning to donate proceeds of the sale to charity.

According to the website Realtor.com, the property was sold for $106,875 million.

Ms. Arsht was represented by Ashley Cusack, Senior Vice President of BHHS EWM Realty. The unidentified buyer, was represented by Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group with Coldwell Banker Realty.