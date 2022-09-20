Miami interior design power couple to star in new Netflix reality show

Miami’s very own Ray and Eilyn Jimenez are starring in a brand new Netflix reality series about how they live their lives as interior designers.

With shows like “Dream Home Makeover,” “Selling Sunset,” and “Interior Design Masters” performing well, new home-improvement and makeover TV shows are constantly in the works.

“Designing Miami” is set to premiere September 21, and will follow the couple as they navigate conflicting tastes and opinions while working on Miami’s most luxurious real estate, and none other than their own home.

In an interview with Axios, Sire Design founder Eilyn Jimenez said she and Ray were “excited to give viewers a behind-the-curtain look at the world of high-end design in the competitive Miami market."

Ray also founded his own company, Raymond Nicolas, and said that there are no real cons to being in a relationship with someone who is in your same line of work, adding that “the healthy competitive edge pushes us to be better and better every day.”

To watch the “Designing Miami” trailer, click here.