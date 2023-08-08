A prominent Miami-based law firm, with offices in 13 cities throughout Florida announced it was the subject of a “data security incident that involved personal information of some individuals, which Gunster obtained in connection with providing legal services.”

The breach was disclosed in a Tallahassee Democrat legal notice published last Friday.

The Brickell headquartered Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, PA (“Gunster”) also posted the breach’s notice on the firm’s website.

According to the notice and website post, the firm “immediately took measures to contain the incident and securely restore its network. A thorough investigation was conducted,” leading to the realization there had been “unauthorized access to its document management file system over the weeks leading up to its discovery of the incident.”

The notice further alerted that the information “could have included name and one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information and medical information, including medical records numbers, health insurance benefit information, claims data, diagnosis and treatment information.”

The firm said it has implemented additional safeguards and “technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.”