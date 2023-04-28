Visually impaired students enrolled at the Miami Lighthouse Academy now have more room to enjoy themselves on the playground.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony ushering in an expanded playground was held recently, signaling the start of the project. The efforts of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and former county commissioners Rebeca Sosa and Sally A. Heyman were acknowledged at the event. They led the way in securing $200,000 for the project, at 601 S.W. 8th Avenue in Miami.C

The playground expansion project is the final phase of the Academy’s expansion project to accommodate the growing student population, said Cameron Sisser, senior vice president of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. They are adding 30,000 square-foot interior classroom space to the Academy.

Sisser said the non-profit Miami Lighthouse bought nearby land to expand the academy and playground. "Miami Lighthouse owns the entire block," he said.

For the playground, amenities include an expanded field, new picnic tables, umbrellas and trees to provide shade, accessible equipment.

Sisser said the architect and construction company Miller Construction received an Association of Builders and Contractors Excellence Eagle Award for the project design.

Miami Lighthouse for the Blind is the state’s oldest and largest private non-profit agency assisting people who are blind and visually impaired. It provides education, training, research and vision enhancement annually to about 90,000 people of all ages, from babies to seniors, according to its website.

"Happy to support the amazing work of the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind," said Commissioner Regalado.