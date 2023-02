While large metroplexes like New York and Los Angeles have the largest number of millionaire residents, smaller cities are growing the number “one percenters” residents moving in.

A new wealth report by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners, US cities with smaller populations are becoming more popular with millionaires, as the influx of wealthy individuals slows in large metros.

Miami ranks number four in a list of five US cities for millionaires are, with all five experiencing more than 70 percent growth from 2012 to 2022.

The Magic City also ranks number one as the favorite city where the centi-millionaires own second homes.

Below are the top five hottest small cities in America where millionaires are moving into, ranked in order from highest rate of millionaire population growth, to lowest.

1. Austin, Texas

- Millionaire population growth rate in the last decade: 102 percent

- Number of millionaire residents as of 2022: 30,500

- Number of residents with $100 million or more in assets as of 2022: 86

- Number of billionaire residents as of 2022: 9

2. West Palm Beach, Florida

- Millionaire population growth rate in the last decade: 90 percent

- Number of millionaire residents as of 2022: 9,400

- Number of residents with $100 million or more in assets as of 2022: 64

- Number of billionaire residents as of 2022: 6

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

- Millionaire population growth rate in the last decade: 88 percent

- Number of millionaire residents as of 2022: 13,900

- Number of residents with $100 million or more in assets as of 2022: 60

- Number of billionaire residents as of 2022: 5

4. Miami, Florida

- Millionaire population growth rate in the last decade: 75 percent

- Number of millionaire residents as of 2022: 38,000

- Number of residents with $100 million or more in assets as of 2022: 160

- Number of billionaire residents as of 2022: 12

5. Greenwich and Darien, Connecticut

- Millionaire population growth rate in the last decade: 72 percent

- Number of millionaire residents as of 2022: 11,900

- Number of residents with $100 million or more in assets as of 2022: 112

- Number of billionaire residents as of 2022: 8

For the complete Henley & Partners, click here.