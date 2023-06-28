Miami man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery at Biscayne Blvd. Publix

On Wednesday, a 58-year old Miami resident claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game he purchased at a local Publix.

Arnold Saces claimed his winnings at the Florida Lottery’s Orlando District Office as a singular lump-sum payment of $695,500.00. The Publix where he bought his winning ticket at, located at 1776 Biscayne Boulevard, will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $30 Holiday Edition Scratch-Off game he purchased, Florida 300x The Cash, first launched in September of 2022. The game includes over $1 billion in cash prizes, including four prizes of $15 million. Anyone who buys a ticket has a 1-in-2.93 chance of winning.

Scratch-Off games made up about 77 percent of ticket sales in Florida’s 2021-2022 fiscal year, and have brought over $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

The Lottery has also contributed to educational funds in Florida, totaling over $44 billion in funds and helping over 950,000 students attend college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

