Miami mansion sells at a 30 percent discount, yet sets sales record

A 7-bedroom waterfront mansion, originally listed for $55 million, has reportedly sold for $38.5 million, setting a record in the process.

The 8,207 home in Miami’s gated Bay Point community, was owned by Luis Garcia Gerardo, records show. The listing agent for the property was Ana Teresa Rodriguez of Coldwell Banker

The sale price sets a record for Bay Point.

Sitting on almost a half-acre lot, the property on 4505 Sabal Palm Rd, also called Casa Bahia, offers wide open views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms along with an 8-car garage. It was built in 2016.

The deed on the sale has not yet been recorded and a report by The Real Deal (TRD) website shows Garcia as CEO of Adonel Concrete, the area’s largest privately-owned concrete company, according to their website.

The buyer is reportedly a local of Russian descent who has not been identified, the TRD reported.

Rodriguez told TRD the $38.5 million price is the fourth highest residential sale in Miami-Dade County this in the last 12 months.