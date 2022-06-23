Miami Mayor Suarez wants Plan Z back on the table

Key Biscayne residents pushed back last year when Miami-Dade County was entertaining the privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway which was eventually rescinded by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in December. Now another Causeway stakeholder wants Plan Z Miami back on the table.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants to resurrect the plan and is proposing the City of Miami Commission adopt a resolution to have the city officially back Plan Z and recommend the County reconsider the plan.

The Mayor Suarez sponsored resolution on today’s City of Miami Commission meeting, reads in parts that the City of Miami reaffirm “the endorsement of the Rickenbacker Causeway project A/K/An “Plan Z” and supports “its vision” presented and urges the County to “Immediately reopen request for proposals (“RFP”) No. RFP-01982 or reissue a similar RFP to develop, maintain and operate the Rickenbacker Causeway and associated recreational elements…”

Suarez also wants the project to come back to the Miami commission for input during the early design phase.

